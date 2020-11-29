1 dead following shooting at East Dublin BART Station

EAST DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — One person died during early Saturday morning following a shooting at the East Dublin BART Station, according to authorities.

Around 1 a.m., Dublin police responded to Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton after a report of a person who had arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers initially believed the shooting may have occurred near the East Dublin BART Station.

The victim was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where he later died from his injuries.

Officers searched near the East Dublin BART Station and found evidence of a crime on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway. They searched the area for a suspect, but weren’t able to locate one.

Dublin Police Detectives along with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab also arrived to the scene to collect evidence and begin the investigation.

The victim is a 26 year-old man. His identity is not being released until police notify his family.

This is an ongoing investigation while authorities continue to conduct interviews and process evidence.

If you have any information that may assist with the investigation, contact the Dublin Police Department or Cpt. Nate Schmidt at (925) 833-6626.