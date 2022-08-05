(KRON) — A fatal crash was reported Friday morning on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge.

All lanes are currently closed on Eastbound 92 as a result of the incident.

A big-rig and sedan were involved in the crash, which left one person dead, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. According to a tweet from CHP-Hayward, there were a total of five vehicles involved in the crash. One party was pronounced dead on scene and several others were transported for minor injuries.

Details are still developing, according to the CHP, but it is believed that impairment was a factor in this crash. The identify of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.

Bay City News contributed to this report.