(BCN) — San Jose police are investigating a fatal traffic collision near Meridian Avenue and Woodruff Drive that occurred early Monday morning.



Police were called to the scene at 1:26 a.m., police said on Twitter. A vehicle struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

One person was declared dead at the scene, police said at 4:45 a.m. Meridian Avenue was closed from Redmond Avenue to Oakglen Way as of 4:45 a.m. Drivers were asked to use other routes if possible.