SHELTER COVE, Calif. (KRON) — The Shelter Cove Fire Ocean Rescue Team conducted a rescue operation near Black Sands Beach Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

The SCFORT began a rescue operation to get two hikers out of the water near the beach at approximately 2:30p.m. The SCFORT used both a rescue boat and rescue ski in the operation, all while battling 15-20 foot waves, according to the post.

The team had both of the vessels in the water within 10 minutes of being dispatched. SCFORT successfully rescued one hiker, but the second was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. The first victim was transported to the hospital via air ambulance and is in stable condition. According to the same Facebook post, this incident is being investigated by authorities.