1 in 4 delivery drivers admit to tasting your food before delivering it: study

(CNN) – Next time you’re starving at home with no food in the house, you may want to drive to a restaurant instead of ordering from an app delivery service.

A new study says 28% of drivers hired by those apps admit to taking food from deliveries.

That’s more than half of the 54% who say they’ve been tempted to do so because it just smells so good.

It’s also more than most people think – just 21% of customers report suspecting drivers of sneaking a bite.

Still, 85% of them want restaurants to use packaging that will show if anybody has pilfered a portion of their grub.

Companies like Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates, and Door Dash will bring you food from nearly any restaurant for a fee.

According to the national study, the average consumer has two food delivery apps and uses them three times per month.

The data was compiled by distributor U.S. Foods from more than 1,500 respondents.