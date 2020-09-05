1 killed in fatal hit-and-run crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) – A fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning in Concord, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Solano Way and Marsh Drive, as a hit-and-run collision. No other details about the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

