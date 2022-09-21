ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed.

The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members described as a “blended family,” were on the sidewalk near the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive in Antioch Friday, when they were struck by a red Chevrolet Impala that was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene and airlifted two of the children — Cheyenne and Gianathon — to the hospital via helicopter. The third child, Mason, suffered less critical injuries and was not transported by air.

Since the accident, Mason is “doing well,” according to his mother Jami Christina Marie Hanlin. He had surgery on Monday to receive a graft on his face for abrasions but is reportedly dealing with “survivor’s guilt” and in need of emotional support.

Mason’s sister Cheyenne, who is also the child of Jami Hanlin and Johnny Comfort, was in a coma but has since been brought out of it and was taken off a ventilator. She will be assessed for possible brain damage, according to her mother.

The third child in the accident, Gianathon, who was fathered by Comfort and Shannon Hanlin, has not regained consciousness and will, unfortunately, be removed from life support on Thursday.

“They will be removing Gianathon from life support tomorrow,” a Hanlin family member confirmed to KRON4. The prognosis for Gianathon was not good from the outset, with Jami Hanlin saying earlier this week that even if he’d survived, he’d have been paralyzed from the neck down and on a ventilator for the rest of his life.

“Please continue with your prayers as we still need them,” said Jami Hanlin. “From the bottom of my heart I thank you and love you, may God Bless.”