(KRON) — A person was evacuated by helicopter from Valley Ford early Sunday morning according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol – Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

According to the post, H-30 transported a patient from Valley Ford to Santa Rosa Memorial after the patient was thrown from the vehicle. CHP noted that seatbelts save lives, and encouraged drivers and passengers to buckle up. CHP of Santa Rosa will be investigating the collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.