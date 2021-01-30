1 shot following officer-involved shooting in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg police responded to a commercial business Saturday regarding a man on top of the roof of the business, authorities announced.

When officers arrived to the 3700 block of Harbor Street, the man had already climbed off the roof and was standing next to a car in the parking lot.

Officers asked the man to stand where he was, but police say the man ignored their commands. The man then reportedly reached on top of the car’s rear tire and picked up a handgun and ran the opposite way.

Another officer arrived to the scene and found the man and asked him to lay on the ground several times. The man also ignored this officer’s commands, police say.

That’s when the man ran behind another car and pointed the gun at the officer.

The officer shot the man in the arm one time, which made the man immediately drop his handgun and fall to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the man is 32-years-old and from Oakland. Further identification has not been released.

The Contra Costa County Officer Involved Incident Protocol has been enacted and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will be completing an independent investigation into this incident.

The Pittsburg Police Department’s independent outside investigator is also conducting an independent investigation of the incident pursuant to department policy.

Body-cam footage will be released soon, along with the officer’s name.