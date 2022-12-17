OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.