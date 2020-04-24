10 coronavirus deaths reported at Redwood City senior home

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Ten people have died due to coronavirus at an assisted living facility in Redwood City, the home’s director said Friday.

The deaths at Gordon Manor Residential Care Home, located at 1616 Gordon Street, happened over the past few weeks.

Alisa Mallari Tu, the facility’s director, released the following statement:

“We are emotionally devastated by the reality of coronavirus in our community and in the many other senior and group communities like ours. We are grieving the loss of our ability to celebrate birthdays together, dance and sing together, and share our meals together. Our population might be considered vulnerable, but our residents are filled with history, humor, love, and wisdom, that we, as their caregivers, get to experience every day. Our sole purpose through this extremely difficult time is to focus all of our efforts on the well-being of our beloved residents and their dear families, as well as our incredibly dedicated and courageous staff members who bravely, every day and every night, come in to work to care for our residents. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the skill and expertise that are supporting us and to those community leaders, public health and emergency agencies who recognized the threat and have mobilized to stabilize our community. We are so very grateful to our volunteers, donations of personal protective equipment, food and drink, and especially to our precious families who continue to encourage us and nurture us with their support. We will never be the same, but then again, none of us will be.”

It’s unclear at this time how many people at the facility have been infected.

Check back for updates

Latest Stories: