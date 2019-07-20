10-year-old boy loses hand in firework prank

COMPTON, CA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A vicious prank pulled by two grown men leaves a little boy seriously injured.

Ten-year-old Aaron Carreto fights back tears and is consoled by his father.

On July 6th, his birthday, his life was changed forever while outside his family’s home in Compton, two adult neighbors approached him.

“He had something in his arm. And I looked at it. And he told me, do you want to have it? I said no. And I knew it was a firework. And then they light up the firework and they give it to me. And then when they gave it to me [unclear] that firework exploded in my hand,” Aaron said.

The blast blew off all of his fingers on his left hand and burned his right as well as his face and stomach.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t believe it,” Adriana Carreto said.

Adriana is one of Aaron’s older sisters.

“I’m trying to accept the fact and when, if he needs me or anything, he knows he has a big sister he can count on,” Adriana said.

She says that Aaron has already had four surgeries in just 12 days.

His mangled left hand now is attached to his abdomen to help with blood flow and nerve damage but three weeks from now doctors will detach and free up what’s left of Aaron’s left hand and send him home.

The youngster, though, worries about acceptance.

“That he feels sad. That people are going to judge him once he goes home. But he said that he’s strong and he’s going to get through this,” Adriana said.

As for those adults who had the fireworks to begin with and tossed a lit explosive at Aaron.

“These guys that did this like don’t want to see them no more. I just wish that they could be in jail,” Aaron said.

Family members say one of the men suspected of involvement has been arrested.

Investigators are looking at a second man.

Aaron will have to endure at least two more surgeries.