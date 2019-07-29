Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

10-year-old girl saved toddler from gunfire during Gilroy Garlic Fest Shooting, vendors say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GILROY (AP) — Vendors at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival say a 10-year-old girl saved their bosses’ 3-year-old son from harm after a gunman shot at their tent, wounding the toddler’s parents.

Candice Marquez told The Associated Press on Monday that she was working the Honey Ladies stand with Cheryl Low when they stepped away to go to nearby portable restrooms.

When they left the restrooms, they heard what they said sounded like fireworks. They looked to their left and saw a shooter putting another clip into a gun and heading toward the Honey Ladies tent.

Marquez says she and Low ran in the other direction while the gunman continued.

While this was happening, Marquez says, her 10-year-old niece was still in the tent and helped their bosses’ 3-year-old son to safety under a table.

“She was brave. She grabbed him and put him under a table,” Marquez said of the girl.

Marquez says her niece told her she looked the gunman right in the eye, but that he didn’t shoot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News