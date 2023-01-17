FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A passenger train traveling between Fremont and Sunol was halted by a mudslide Tuesday morning and passengers were evacuated, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Altamont Corridor Express train was traveling near Niles Canyon when a mudslide on the tracks apparently blocked its progress.

Officers from Alameda County Fire, Fremont Fire and Calf Fire were originally dispatched to the scene on a report of a train derailment at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, they found the train had been halted by a mudslide on the tracks, according to Alameda County Division Chief Randall West.

When they arrived on the scene, they discerned the train had been halted by a 100-foot mudslide. There were 220 passengers onboard who have been removed from the train and moved into a rescue train.

Roads in the area remain closed. The train did not derail and there were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.