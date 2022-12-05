SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked off all of the eastbound lanes close to the main tower, just east of Treasure Island. The group then reportedly began engaging in sideshow activity.

By the time CHP officers arrived to the area, the group had dispersed. All of the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were fully cleared of sideshow participants by 1:19 a.m., according to CHP. No injuries were reported in this incident and no arrests were made.

CHP says that other specific information about the incident could only be gathered based on what officers are seeing on social media. No participants in the sideshow activity have been identified as of yet.