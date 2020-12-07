$1,000 fines could be issued for gatherings at some California homes

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias has sponsored an emergency amendment to the Fresno municipal code that would prohibit gatherings of 15 or more people in a residence.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced at a special council meeting Tuesday.

Gatherings of fifteen or more persons at any residence are prohibited. Violations of this ordinance shall be charged against the occupant of the property. “Occupant” shall mean any person in actual possession or inhabiting the property. Violations shall be subject to a fine of $1,000 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second offense, and $10,000 for the third and subsequent offenses. SECTION 2. Pursuant to Sections 603 and 610 of the Charter of the City of Fresno, this Ordinance shall take effect immediately upon passage. Adopting emergency amendment to Section 2-514 of the Fresno Municipal Code

The Fresno Police Department said they will not enforce code violations but will respond to help keep the peace.

Latest Update 3:55 p.m.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall says his department will not be enforcing a ban on gatherings of 15 people or more in the city.

