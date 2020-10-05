102-year-old woman mails in ballot

(KRON) — A 102-year-old woman in Chicago is making sure her vote is counted in this year’s election despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Bea Lumpkin, a retired Chicago Teachers Union member, was pictured wearing protective gear from the top of her head down to her chest, complete with gloves.

Her grandson and fellow teacher, Soren Kyale, snapped the photo of Lumpkin turning her ballot in by mail, avoiding the lines. And you don’t have to be her age to skip the voting line.

Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote! pic.twitter.com/WZHquUoQz5 — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 1, 2020

Early voting in California began October 5, and registered voters can drop off their ballot at an official drop box or send it in by mail the way Lumpkin did.

