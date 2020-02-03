104-year-old SF 49ers fan says ‘too-da-loo’ to disappointing game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — She is 104 years old, has been a 49ers Faithful member for decades, and her expressions watching Super Bowl LIV summed up how many San Franciscans were feeling during the fourth quarter.

The 49ers’ impenetrable defense was vanishing. The arm of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was lighting up into a cannon that could not miss.

Mary Alasia, who has been a 49ers fan ever since the team came into existence, was not pleased. She quipped that the referees needed glasses.

But even as the team she loves so much stumbled in its Super Bowl performance, Alasia was still exactly where she wanted to be Sunday: Watching the game in her living room with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, together.

When you’ve lived more than 100 years, witnessing ups and downs is inevitable. Of all the 49ers football games she’s attended, Alasia said her fondest memories are about her friends and family who went with her.

“We’d gather before the game. We’d have a BBQ, everybody brought something. We had all of the celebrations before and after. It was real nice because we were all able to celebrate together,” Alasia said.

On Sunday, Alasia was thankful to have great-grandchildren sitting on both sides of her favorite living room arm chair, even as she shook her head in disappointment to the Chiefs’ dominating game finish.

When Kansas City scored its final touchdown of the game, and Alasia remarked, “Too bad. Too-da-loo.” Her great grandchildren smiled and giggled at the old-fashioned saying.