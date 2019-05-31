SEE IT: 11-foot gator breaks into home
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater.
The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.
Clearwater Police Department and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator.
The homeowner tells News Channel 8 the gator broke four good bottles of wine. Thankfully that was the extent of the injuries and the gator was removed safely.