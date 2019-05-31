News

SEE IT: 11-foot gator breaks into home

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:46 AM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:20 AM PDT

SEE IT: 11-foot gator breaks into home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater. 

The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

Clearwater Police Department and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator. 

The homeowner tells News Channel 8 the gator broke four good bottles of wine. Thankfully that was the extent of the injuries and the gator was removed safely. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected