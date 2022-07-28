PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – An 11-year-old boy was arrested on July 27th after accidentally starting a fire. The fire started when the young boy was playing with fireworks.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the boy told them the fire was caused by him. He was arrested and later released to a parent.

Fire personnel successfully contained the fire to three acres, with no evacuations necessary. Parts of Roberts Road were closed for two hours while fire officials were on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this fire investigation should contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or may anonymously provide information by calling the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444.