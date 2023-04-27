(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an 11-year-old girl who’s been reported missing. Guadalupe Barrientos-Delgado was last seen on Thursday, April 27 around 12:45 p.m. and is considered at risk due to her age.

Guadalupe was last seen in the 2300 block of East 15th Street and was wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans and possibly a gray hooded sweatshirt with a pink logo, police said. She’s described as an 11-year-old girl who is 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Her family says she has good mental and physical conditions, police said. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to notify the Oakland Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at (510) 238-3641.