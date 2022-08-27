The city of Antioch, Calif. police department logo. (Photo courtesy of the Antioch Police Department)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a missing child in Antioch, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department.

Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen at his home on Wilbur Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, according to police. Ameer is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Ameer was riding an orange BMX style bicycle. If you believe you have seen him please call the APD at 925-778-2441.