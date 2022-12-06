SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident.

Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their arrival the group had dispersed, police said. Deputies were still able to contact two male juveniles running from the area, a 14-year-old Half Moon Bay resident and a 15-year-old resident of Fremont who were determined to have been involved with the incident.

One of the juveniles had a knife on his person and was found to have sustained a small laceration. That same juvenile was treated on scene. As a precaution, he was transported to a local hospital and then released to his parents, according to the news release by the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, a vehicle had been seen leaving the incident, and the following day San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies received notification that the same vehicle had been detected on a Coastside Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR.), according to the report. Shortly thereafter, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the vicinity of Highway 1 and Kelly Avenue.

The investigation later revealed that the juvenile who was found with the knife in his possession had been displaying it during the fight. It is unclear if the knife was used, as all involved parties have since been located and found to be without injury, according to the sheriff’s office’s report. All juveniles involved in this incident were returned to their parents/guardians.

Due to the nature of the incident, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Gang Intelligence Unit (GIU). The charges that the two juveniles received are being sent to the San Mateo County Juvenile District Attorney’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any person with information about this incident is asked to contact San Mateo County Detective Richard Deschler at (650) 363-4881 or email rdeschler@smcgov.org.