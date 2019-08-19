12-year-old girl makes her mark at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KRON) – The starting second baseman for the Coon Rapids-Andover, 12-year-old girl Maddy Freking is making headlines as she’s the first girl in five years and 19th girl overall to play in the Little League World Series.

Freking tells Good Morning America, “It’s an honor. I also think it’s really cool to be out of however many boys who’ve been here, to be only the 19th girl.”

She’s described as a “vacuum” at second base as she knocks down everything that comes her way.

The last girl from Minnesota to play in Williamsport was @KrissyWendell. Maddie Freking is about to change that. #GirlsWithGame pic.twitter.com/KZesgMBScJ — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 10, 2019

Taking the infield by storm she continues to amaze fans by proving she can pitch as well. Freking is the sixth female to take the mound at the LLWS.

Struck him out looking, then makes a play for the highlight reel.



Maddy Freking can do it all 😤 #LLWS pic.twitter.com/1WU08V9PXJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 18, 2019

She’s played a huge role in getting her team to where they are today. The Coon Rapids-Andover’s are the first Minnesota team to reach the Little League World Series since 2010, and the second team to represent the Midwest Region to win a game at the LLWS since 2001.

Freking continues to break barriers and wants other girls to know, “Keep playing their game and always do their best.”