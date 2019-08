SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All three people wanted in connection to a shooting in San Francisco caught on camera are now in custody.

The third suspect – a 13-year-old boy – was taken into custody in Oakland on Wednesday.

The shooting happened last Tuesday on Market Street.

Video of the shootings showed three people running – while one fired shots toward a crowd of people.

Police arrested 18-year-old Lerron Simpson and 21-year-old Elijah Ernest on Monday.

