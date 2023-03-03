(STACKER) — The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925.

Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021.

Although support for individual billionaires like Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires who are residents of California, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of Feb. 23. Forbes lists 159 billionaires in California.

20. Henry Samueli

Net worth: $7.4 billion (#303 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Newport Beach

Source of wealth: semiconductors, self made

19. Steven Rales

Net worth: $7.6 billion (#288 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Santa Barbara

Source of wealth: manufacturing, investments, self made

18. David Geffen

Net worth: $7.7 billion (#285 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Beverly Hills

Source of wealth: movies, record labels, self made

17. Dustin Moskovitz

Net worth: $8.2 billion (#246 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: San Francisco

Source of wealth: Facebook, self made

16. Nathan Blecharczyk

Net worth: $8.5 billion (#233 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: San Francisco

Source of wealth: Airbnb, self made

15. George Roberts

Net worth: $8.7 billion (#224 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Atherton

Source of wealth: private equity, self made

14. John Doerr

Net worth: $9.1 billion (#209 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Woodside

Source of wealth: venture capital, self made

13. Eric Smidt

Net worth: $9.2 billion (#205 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Beverly Hills

Source of wealth: hardware stores, self made

12. Marijke Mars

Net worth: $9.6 billion (#193 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Los Angeles

Source of wealth: candy, pet food

11. Brian Chesky

Net worth: $9.8 billion (#187 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: San Francisco

Source of wealth: Airbnb, self made

10. Charles Schwab

Net worth: $11.5 billion (#152 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Woodside

Source of wealth: discount brokerage, self made

9. Laurene Powell Jobs & family

Net worth: $12.2 billion (#144 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palo Alto

Source of wealth: Apple, Disney

8. Jan Koum

Net worth: $13.6 billion (#129 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Atherton

Source of wealth: WhatsApp, self made

7. Robert Pera

Net worth: $16.1 billion (#101 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: San Jose

Source of wealth: wireless networking gear, self made

6. Eric Schmidt

Net worth: $16.2 billion (#100 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Atherton

Source of wealth: Google, self made

5. Donald Bren

Net worth: $17.4 billion (#91 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Newport Beach

Source of wealth: real estate, self made

4. Jensen Huang

Net worth: $21.7 billion (#68 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Los Altos

Source of wealth: semiconductors, self made

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $62.1 billion (#16 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palo Alto

Source of wealth: Facebook, self made

2. Sergey Brin

Net worth: $76.1 billion (#13 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Los Altos

Source of wealth: Google, self made

1. Larry Page

Net worth: $79.4 billion (#11 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Palo Alto

Source of wealth: Google, self made