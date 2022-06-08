SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has made arrests in a series of smash-and-grab retail thefts, the department announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

In April members of SFPD’s General Work Detail began investigating a series of smash-and-grab retail crimes, as the crimes seemed to be connected. From March 18 through April 10 of this year, a group of people committed 10 smash-and-grab retail thefts resulting in more than $20,000 of stolen merchandise. Police say the crimes occurred in six different police districts in San Francisco. Some of the locations were targeted more than one time.

These crimes, which the police are calling “organized,” followed a similar pattern. In many of the cases, groups of three to nine individuals would enter a retail store together. Two or three of the individuals would begin to steal merchandise while one or two others played lookout. In some cases, the suspects would then attack anyone who got in their way, whether that was a retail worker or another customer.

The suspects in these crimes were identified as minors between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, according to police. Some have since been arrested and charged with crimes ranging from burglary, to organized retail theft, and assault.

As of now the cases remain active as police report that some suspects have still not been found. If you have any information regarding these investigations please contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 to remain anonymous.