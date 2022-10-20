WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — Windsor police are investigating an apparent attempt to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school Wednesday, according to a social media post from Windsor PD. Officers received the call at around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men wearing ski masks who jumped out of a white van in the Vintage Green neighborhood.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:15 p.m. as the girl was riding her scooter home from school.

Windsor Police deputies were dispatched to the area to try and locate the white van. However, they were unable to locate it. Deputies contacted the girl’s parents and interviewed her while the search was being conducted.

The girl told deputies she left school around 2:10 p.m. on her scooter. She observed the white van in the area of Windsor Road and Vintage Greens Drive. As she turned left onto Vintage Greens, she said the van passed her and made a U-turn.

She continued to ride past the van when two men wearing all black clothing and ski masks jumped out of the van. The girl told deputies she became scared and fled on her scooter, according to the social media post. She said she believed she was being chased and described a “huffing” sound from behind her.

After turning onto a side street, she turned back around and saw no one behind her. The girl arrived home safely and reported the incident to her mother.

One man was described as being 6’0″-6’01” in height with a heavy build. She was unable to describe the second subject. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Investigations Unit was contacted and briefed on the situation. Investigating officers have identified several residents nearby with surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (707) 565-2121.

The Windsor Unified School District is also aware of the incident and released the following statement:

“We are aware of reports of an attempted kidnapping of a student this afternoon near Windsor High School in the area of Vintage Greens and Windsor Road. The student escaped without injury. Police are on scene and investigating, and we are in contact with our school resource officer.”