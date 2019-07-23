15 million Californians’ personal data exposed in Equifax breach

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Equifax is set to pay up to $700 million in a nationwide settlement for a massive data breach

It exposed the private information of millions of Americans.

State officials say many Californians are likely eligible for compensation in the Equifax data breach that compromised sensitive information nationwide.

The 2017 data breach exposed names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases ,drivers license numbers of about 15 million Californians.

Nationally, the company will pay out about $100 million dollars in civil penalties and $425 million total in restitution for those who had to pay out of pocket for any related costs from the breach.

“You’ll be able to request reimbursement for your time and money spent trying to avoid or recover from identity theft, such as money you paid out to freeze or unfreeze your credit report,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “So I highly encourage everyone to sign up for the alert and get the relief your entitled to.”

Becerra was one of dozens of state attorneys general who sued the company.

The state will get $18.7 million from Equifax, money that will go toward fighting future cases like this.

“Money we receive in penalties gives us the opportunity to get ready to deal with future violators, that way it’s not just on taxpayers dime, it’s on the dime of those who violated the law,” he said.

Californians entitled to compensation can visit equifaxbreachsettlement.com or 1-833-759-2982.

