‘Help me’: 15-year-old girl’s final words after being shot, killed in Texas attack

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Fifteen-year-old Leilah Hernandez was with her family Saturday as her 18-year-old brother, Nathan, picked up a truck.

Nathan and Leilah were shot while walking out of the dealership, her grandmother, Nora Leyva, told the Post.

“I guess he was just looking for someone to kill,” she said.

Leyva said Leilah’s mother pushed Leilah’s 9-year-old brother under a car.

Nathan wrapped his arms around Leilah and was shot in the arm.

Another bullet struck Leilah near her collarbone.

“Help me, help me,” the girl said as she died, Leyva said.

Leilah, an Odessa High School student, celebrated her quinceañera in May.

“It was like a dream for her,” Leyva said.

Odessa High’s school district, the Ector County Independent School District, didn’t name Leilah but said one of its students was among those killed.

