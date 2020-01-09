15-year-old now the youngest victim to die from vaping

(CNN) — The latest vaping injury data includes the youngest victim to die at just 15-years-old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the youngest person to die from vaping as of Dec. 31 was 17-years-old.

Updated data released Thursday shows a new unidentified victim who was 15-years-old.

More than 2,600 people have been hospitalized for lung injuries due to vaping in all 50 states, Washington, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The median age of people who have died is 51.

Researchers still do not know exactly what is causing the injuries — but they believe vitamin E acetate is the most likely culprit.

It is generally associated with THC — which the CDC is recommending people avoid vaping.

Nicotine-based e-cigarettes do not typically contain the ingredient.

The number of vaping related injuries appears to be declining.

