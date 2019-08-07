15-year-old shot by police during traffic stop in Washington

KENT, Wash. (KRON) — “It happened, like, right there. That’s where they got him.”

Surveillance video shows a car getting pulled over by Kent Police.

A couple of minutes later, a witness heard a big bang.

“I heard a big bang like around, like, 12:30. 12:31. I thought somebody hit my fence,” said witness Mike Event.

What he heard was Kent Police opening fire.

Kent Police say an officer pulled over this green volvo for having expired tags.

Police say the officer announced over the radio the driver, a 15-year-old, had a gun.

Before backup units got here, something led that officer to open fire on the driver, shooting twice, hitting the young man in the arm and leg.

“He was screaming like crazy. He’s a young kid. I mean, I couldn’t see his face because they had him down on the ground,” Event said.

It’s tough to make out, but in this surveillance video you can see officers surrounding someone.

Kent police say they found a handgun clearly visible on the driver’s side floorboard of this car and that the teen lives in Kent and has an extensive criminal history, including past convictions for theft of a firearm, robbery and assault.

“Kids nowadays, they’re — it’s crazy. They get into lots of trouble. Guns, it’s just the age,” Event said.

The young man was rushed to harborview and will be okay.

The officer was not hurt.

