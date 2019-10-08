$15B measure to improve California schools will appear on March 2020 ballot

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — California voters are set to decided on a $15 billion bond measure to update school facilities across the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature Monday placed the bond on the ballot for school construction projects across the state.

“We are back, asking the voters to do what they have historically done and that is to embrace our children, embrace their fate and future and do more to the cause of justice on education in the state of California,” Newsom said.

Of the $15 billion, $9 billion will go toward preschool and K-12 education buildings. The other $6 billion will be distributed among community college, California State University and University of California systems.

The governor made the announcement in a small school library in Sacramento with an exposed H-VAC system hanging overhead.

The measure would help modernize buildings in need, like those requiring attention for asbestos and mold issues.

It would address drinking water issues and help safeguard buildings in fire and earthquake prone parts of the state.

Local governments must provide matching funds, but the state will put a larger share of the money for districts that have high percentages of low income, foster care and English learning students.

“It’s those that need to be front and center that need the support that are going to be the lineshare beneficiaries of this bond,” Newsom said.

The measure will be on the March 2020 ballot.

The governor says he’s confident voters will approve it.



