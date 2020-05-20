16 new COVID-19 deaths reported at Las Vegas valley nursing home, 24 total, along with 133 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sixteen more residents have died at The Heights in Summerlin, a nursing facility near West Charleston and the 215 Beltway.

A total of 24 residents have died at the state-regulated care facility, up from 8 total deaths reported yesterday.

That vaults The Heights to the top of the list of number of deaths and the number of positive tests at state-regulated homes in Nevada. The number of cases — 133, with 76 residents and 57 staffers testing positive — is unchanged on Tuesday.

