16 new COVID-19 deaths reported at Las Vegas valley nursing home, 24 total, along with 133 cases

by: Greg Haas

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sixteen more residents have died at The Heights in Summerlin, a nursing facility near West Charleston and the 215 Beltway.

A total of 24 residents have died at the state-regulated care facility, up from 8 total deaths reported yesterday.

That vaults The Heights to the top of the list of number of deaths and the number of positive tests at state-regulated homes in Nevada. The number of cases — 133, with 76 residents and 57 staffers testing positive — is unchanged on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

