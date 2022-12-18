ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 16-year-old boy died Saturday after he was found in a park suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Antioch police investigators.

A juvenile, in possession of a loaded firearm, was later detained. At about 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Antioch police dispatchers began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired at Williamson Ranch Park, located in the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way.

As police arrived at the scene, witnesses called police to report a subject running from the park and entering the nearby Walmart store, located across the street from the park. Additional officers immediately responded to the store and, with the assistance of citizens, quickly located and safely detained the individual, who was determined to be a juvenile and in possession of the loaded firearm.

When officers arrived at the park, they located the victim, a 16-year-old boy, near the parking lot. He was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Evidence at the scene indicated the incident occurred outdoors in the eastern portion of the parking lot. Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Prior to police arriving, a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the park’s parking lot at a high rate of speed.

During the preliminary investigation, it appears the victim and the individual who was detained at Walmart arrived together on foot, meeting with the occupants of the sedan. Shortly after, multiple shots were fired from or around the sedan.

Presently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and residents in the area and are working to identify any suspects or persons of interest. Police said this is an active investigation.

