Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

16-year-old killed in Novato car crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NOVATO (KRON) – We’re learning more Tuesday morning about the crash that killed a 16-year-old teen in Novato over the weekend.

The accident happened Sunday around noon on the 1100 block of Simmons Lane in Novato.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling over the speed limit.

Officials with the school district say they are in the planning stages for a memorial for the student.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News