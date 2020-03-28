170 broken ventilators sent to California will be fixed by San Jose company

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States — where it has the most cases in the world — local, state and federal governments have been working together to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday that Los Angeles received 170 broken ventilators from the national stockpile.

“Rather than complaining, we put them on a truck, drove them up overnight, and had @Bloom_Energy get to work fixing them,” Newsom tweeted. “Monday they’ll be back in LA — fixed. That’s the spirit of CA.”

Bloom Energy is based out of San Jose. The company refurbishes thousands of out-of-service ventilators throughout the state. It is now working on the 170 ventilators for the city of Los Angeles.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as the U.S. faces a critical shortage of ventilators, Bloom is exercising its expertise and capabilities in product end-of-life management to begin refurbishing the thousands of out-of-service ventilators available in the U.S. We are working with state agencies and customers – many of which are hospitals and medical device companies – to identify supplies of unused, out-of-service ventilators.” Statement from Bloom Energy

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo praised Bloom Energy and Gov. Newsom for his leadership amid the crisis.

I’m grateful for the exceptional leadership of Gov. @GavinNewsom, who embraces the vision of our valley. #SiliconValleyStrong will lead by example during this #COVID19 crisis w/ compassion & creativity—working all hours to protect our vulnerable neighbors. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/ExCRBf1Ayz — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) March 28, 2020

