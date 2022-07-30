HALF MOON BAY, Calif (BCN) — An 18-year-old Half Moon Bay man was arrested Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while providing her with alcohol to intoxicate her.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department arrested Luis Garcia Guzman Thursday relating to a case that began in May, when deputies were assigned to initiate an investigation involving a sexual assault of a minor in Half Moon Bay. During the investigation, deputies learned Garcia Guzman would furnish alcohol to the minor to the level of impairment before sexually assaulting her.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Garcia Guzman was known to the victim prior to the crimes being committed. A sheriff’s department spokesperson it is believed that the sexual assaults occurred several times between December of last year and February in various locations throughout Half Moon Bay.

Detectives also learned Garcia Guzman also used social media to communicate with the victim. Detectives are further investigating inappropriate and illicit messaging between Garcia Guzman and juvenile females through the use of social media.

Detectives booked Garcia Guzman into the Maguire Correction Facility. Due to Garcia Guzman facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and known contact with other juveniles through social media, there is concern for potential victims who may not have yet come forward.

Anyone with information about this crime may contact Det. R. Cousenes at (650) 363-4066 and at rcousenes@smcgov.org.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.