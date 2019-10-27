180,000 Sonoma County residents under evacuation orders due to Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Thousands are under evacuation orders in Sonoma County because of the destructive Kincade Fire.

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Department says approximately 180,000 residents are under evacuation orders as of Sunday morning.

The fire remains at 30,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, CAL FIRE said around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The fire first began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Mandatory evacuation orders are underway in all 10 zones in Sonoma County, all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.

As residents evacuated, Highway 101 was closed early Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Traffic was backed up because of the closures and evacuations.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the following areas within the city limits are under a mandatory evacuation, as of Sunday morning:

West of Highway 101

North of Highway 12

North of Steele Lane

Lewis Road

Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga

Drivers have been ordered to head south.

The following communities are also under mandatory evacuations, per the Sonoma Sheriff:

Porter Creek

Petrified Forrest

Calistoga and St. Helena Roads

If you are evacuating in Sonoma County, residents are advised to go to the Marin County Fairgrounds at 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael.

All 10 zones in the county area under mandatory evacuations.

The zones include East of Cobb Mountain all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.

According to Sonoma County, the mandatory Evacuation Zones include: