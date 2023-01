FAIRFAX, Calif. (KRON) — A mudslide into the back of three duplexes on Olema Road in Fairfax has displaced 19 residents, according to a tweet from Marin County. In addition to the 19 people, seven dogs, four cats and a guinea pig were also displaced.

Photos from the scene show thick mud on stairs leading up to one of the units and flowing down the driveway.