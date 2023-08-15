(KRON) — A 19-year-old woman is under arrest on multiple weapons violations — including possession of a machine gun — in relation to a reported retail robbery in Walnut Creek. The Walnut Creek Police Department was dispatched to a reported theft at a store in Broadway Plaza on July 27 at around 1:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 1200 block of Broadway Plaza and detained three women. One of the women, 19-year-old Romajane Hill of Sacramento, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.

The firearm, police said, was modified from a semiautomatic pistol to fully automatic. It was equipped with a 30-round magazine.

Hill was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged her with the following:

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

Carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person

Having a concealed firearm on one’s person

Having posted bail, Hill is currently free from custody, according to Walnut Creek PD.