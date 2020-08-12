19-year-old woman killed in Oakland fiery crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – A 19-year-old woman died when her vehicle crashed into a telephone

pole and caught fire in Oakland on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 7:01 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash reported in the area of 23rd Avenue and East 20th Street.

An investigation determined a gray Toyota Camry was traveling south on 23rd Avenue when it went off the road and struck the pole, then caught fire, according to police.

The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Oakland, was pronounced dead

at the scene

Her name is not yet being released by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.



The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

