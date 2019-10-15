PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Two earthquakes struck Pleasant Hill Monday night within minutes of each other.

The first quake was 2.5 in magnitude and hit just after 10:30 p.m.

The second quake struck minutes later and clocked in at 4.5.

The quake was earlier recorded at 4.7.

According to KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow, the size of the earthquakes can change quickly over time.

Both quakes struck near Pleasant Hill, according to the USGS.

BART is reporting residual delays of 10-15 minutes because of the earthquakes.

Earlier, an earthquake had been felt within the area serviced by BART. Trains are running at reduced speeds completing track inspections. Please expect residual delays of 10-15 minutes throughout the BART system. Thank you. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 15, 2019

Trains are running at reduced speeds.

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat because of the quakes.

No tsunami threat is expected with this #earthquake. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2019

