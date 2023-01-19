(KRON) — A preliminary 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Thursday morning near Grayson in Northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was about 73 miles from the state capitol of Sacramento and 10 miles southwest of Modesto.

Elsewhere, a 3.5-magnitude tremblor struck in Central California about 8 miles from Hollister. The 3.5 was initially reported as a 3.8.

There were no initial reports of any damages or injuries from either quake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.