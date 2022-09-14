The epicenter for Wednesday’s earthquake in the North Bay (Photo courtesy of USGS and Google Earth)

(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary magnitude is listed as being at a 2.7.

On Tuesday evening a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck just outside of Santa Rosa. Residents reported cracked walls and items falling off of shelves.