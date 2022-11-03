OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard.
Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken to a hospital, police said.
Officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
