SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Clara County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a home in Saratoga on Thursday morning. The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the area of Short Hill Court and Chester Avenue.

According to the county fire department, smoke is visible in the area, but no one has had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze. No other details about the fire were immediately available.

