(BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Lafayette in March, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Don-Juan Watson, 19, and Jalin Washington, 20, were arrested after sheriff’s deputies served warrants at a home in Antioch.

They are accused of killing 20-year-old Basel Jilani in the area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace around 1 p.m. on March 23, sheriff’s officials said. The pair are also suspects in robberies around the Bay Area.

Watson was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, two counts of robbery and conspiracy, while Washington was booked on suspicion of murder, two counts of robbery, conspiracy, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and allowing someone to discharge a firearm from his vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both suspects are being held without bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or the sheriff’s dispatch line at (925) 646-2441.

