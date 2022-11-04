SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that injured two people in late October. Marcell Battiest, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, and Valerie Saenz, 25, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of accessory to attempted murder, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Oct. 28 at 8:58 p.m., officers began investigating a shooting that occurred on Quigg Drive. Police said two victims were injured in the shooting and remained hospitalized Thursday night.

Investigators were able to identify Battiest and Saenz as the suspects in the shooting, and both were detained and ultimately arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday. Detectives served a search warrant at Battiest’s residence in the 1900 block of Terry Road in Santa Rosa and located evidence in the case, police said.

Detectives said they believe Saenz knew at least one of the victims and arranged a meeting on Oct. 28. During the meeting, Battiest pulled out a firearm and shot the victims several times, police said.

Investigators located a handgun at the crime scene. Police identified the victims of the shootings as men in their early 30s who reside in Sonoma County. Both victims were shot at least two times and as of Thursday were in critical but stable condition, police said.

