TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16.

Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was at the 1000 block of Noyes Street in Visalia, the 6600 block of Ave. 308 in Goshen, and the 7100 block of Avenue 308.

At the same time, the California Department of Corrections searched approximately eight prison cells and 16 inmates – in five prisons associated with a specific gang.

Deputies say that once they had identified the suspects, they were put under 24/7 physical surveillance starting on January 23 following their every move. Despite identifying them they wanted the Tulare County District Attorney to be confident and comfortable that no mistakes had been made in their process before making the arrest.

As soon as they had DNA confirmation, Sheriff Boudreaux says they commenced “Operation Nightmare.”

The suspects in the shooting of six people were identified as 25-year-old Noah David Beard of Visalia and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say both were validated gang members.

During Operation Nightmare, Sheriff Boudreaux says Bear was taken in Visalia without incident; Uriarte engaged in a gun battle with ATF agents which led to an officer-involved shooting. Uriarte was struck by gunshots and taken to the hospital and into surgery where he is in stable condition.

Through their investigation, deputies believe that Eladio Parraz was shot first in the torso and in the leg, followed by Marcos Parraz being shot in the head. Jennifer Analla they believe was asleep at the time when she was shot in her head. Rosa Parraz was found kneeling and shot in the head. They believe she was shot as she was attempting to get up to check on the noise.

During the press conference, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office showed surveillance video of 16-year-old Alissa Parraz attempting to flee the residence with her 10-month-old child Nycholas Parraz by carefully putting the baby over the fence and then jumping the fence herself. The end of the clip shows one of the suspects following her.

Deputies say both Alissa and her baby were found dead in the street after both being shot in the back of the head. That security footage can be seen in the video player at the top of this page.

The Sheriff says the autopsy concluded that all victims died from gunshot wounds. Officials add that, through their investigation, they determined that the suspects and some of the victims were part of rival gangs, both had a long history of gang violence and were heavily active in guns. The motive of this specific incident is unclear.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney, both suspects are being charged with six counts of murder. The charging documents filed by the DA’s office can be dowloaded clicking here.